DeSantis orders Floridians to be ready for developing tropical system

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to ask Floridians to prepare for the potential development of a tropical system in the Caribbean.

The system is still unnamed but there is a 70% chance of development from the National Hurricane Center.

DeSantis wrote the following, “I‘ve directed Kevin Guthrie and the Florida Emergency Management Team to prepare for a potential tropical system currently moving across the Yucatán Peninsula. Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for possible impacts early next week.”

The state’s second “disaster preparedness” tax holiday of the year will start Saturday and continue through Sept. 8.

