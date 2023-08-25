Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office holds celebration of life for K-9 Copper

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beloved Charlotte County K-9 officer Copper passed away earlier this month and Friday, the community gathered to celebrate his life.

Copper died earlier this month from gastric dilatation. He was rushed to the vet for emergency surgery but he was unable to recover.

Copper joined CCSO in 2020 and was partnered with Cpl. Steven Sella. In April 2023, Copper won Florida’s deputy dog ‘March Madness’ tournament in a landslide.

The service was livestreamed to YouTube and Facebook. You can watch it below. Rest in Peace, Copper. You will be missed.

