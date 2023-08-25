Caribbean Disturbance Getting More Organized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A disturbance in the northwestern Caribbean Sea is quickly becoming more organized. It has a 70% chance of developing in seven days and a 20% chance in two days. The European model show a strong potential of it developing into a tropical storm or possible hurricane. However, the American long range model does not show development beyond becoming a strong storm. The track of the storm is in similar alignment when comparing the models, but the intensity differs. There is weak shear, warm water, and a lack of Saharan dust in the track of development. All these conditions favor development.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Franklin is moving north and is expected to become Hurricane Franklin this weekend. It will move north toward the Bermuda area. It is forecasted to become a category two hurricane at this time. It will not threaten Florida.

The Suncoast received some much needed rain on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to make a dent in the drought. Drier air is moving in for a few days. Suncoasters can expect mostly sunny skies and lower rain chances through the weekend. Friday being the driest of days with only a 10% chance of rain. It will feel hot and humid with highs in the uppers 90s. The dewpoints will hang out in the low 70′s making the feels-like temperature peak at 108 in the late afternoon. When the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea moves toward the Suncoast, it will bring plenty of moisture with it and spike the rain chances mid-week. Even if it does not develop into a cyclone, it will still bring rain to the area.

This weekend weather should make for a pleasant boating and beach experience. Friday will be the driest day on the water with winds out of the east in the a.m., then coming from the north in the afternoon, around ten knots. Plenty of sun and low rain chances are in the forecast along the coast.

