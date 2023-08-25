BPD hoping to identify man who robbed Family Dollar

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are investigating a robbery at the Family Dollar.

This happened at the Family Dollar location in the 1500 block of Manatee Avenue E around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect entered the store, waited until all other customers left, then approached the cashier and demanded money. He left the scene on a multicolor beach-cruiser-style bike with black handlebars.

The suspect is a black male in his late teens or early 20s, 5′9″ to 5′11″, with a skinny build. He wore a black full-face ski mask, a black “Rugrats” hoodie sweatshirt, black pants, and black batting gloves with a white emblem on the outside wrist.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.