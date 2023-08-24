Staying mainly dry and hot through the weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure continuing to build in over Florida we will see below average rain chances on Thursday and should stick around through Sunday. We will see NE winds at 5-10 mph which will keep the humidity down somewhat. It will still be hot however with highs in the mid to upper 90s for inland areas and in the low 90s near the beaches. The rain chance is only at 30% for a few late day showers on Thursday.

This pattern will persist through Sunday basically with only a few late day showers or an isolated thunderstorm moving toward the beaches from inland areas late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 90s each day. Winds will be out of the N/NE at 5-10 mph through the weekend.

On Monday we will begin to see some tropical moisture move in bringing our rain chances up slightly to 40% for scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the NNE at 10-15 mph. The high on Monday will be around 91 degrees.

We are monitoring a potential tropical disturbance developing somewhere in the west Caribbean late Sunday and into Monday. Right now the chances for this developing over the next 2 days is zero. There is a 20% after that of a tropical cyclone developing in the NW Caribbean. There is a lot of inconsistency between the models as to what we will emerge if anything out of the Caribbean at this time.

NW Caribbean will be the place to watch over the upcoming days to see if a storm emerges early next week into the Gulf (WWSB)

Right now the EURO forecast model is suggesting a weak tropical depression developing on Sunday and then moving into the Gulf and possibly getting a little stronger as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf. If this trend continues with the EURO then the chances for development will go higher as we get closer to Sunday.

We have to remember that during this time of year things can happen quickly but with this disturbance it is likely to take its time organizing because it is a rather large or broad area. It will take longer than usual to consolidate into a tropical storm.

As we near the peak of hurricane season models are hinting at a system possibly developing in the NW Caribbean. (WWSB)

One thing to note is that it may be a good thing as it could get us out of this severe drought we have been experiencing along the west coast of Florida most of this summer. We shall see.

