Sarasota Schools issue warning to parents, students on threats

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools and local law enforcement partners took to social media to remind students and families of the life altering consequence threats of violence can have.

Making threats, even if they are in jest, can have serious consequences including criminal charges. Threats can also cost valuable taxpayer money and take away resources from the community.

The school district is encouraging parents to talk about this topic with their children and be vigilant. Through the See Something, Say Something initiative, anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is encouraged to call 941-966-SAFE or 911, use the FortifyFL app, or contact the Federal Bureau of Investigations here.

