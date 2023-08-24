Police in Florida dealing with ‘rogue’ monkey

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Orange City Police Department is dealing with an influx of monkey sightings within the city proper.

They shared a photo of the “rogue monkey” that is believed to be a Rhesus Macaque.

The rhesus macaque or rhesus monkey is a primate species not native to Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Police don’t want anyone monkeying around and trying to capture the animal. If you come in contact with a monkey, please contact FWC for further assistance!

You can call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC or submit a tip at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.

