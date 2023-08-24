Advertise With Us
One killed in Manatee County crash

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Cortez Road in Manatee County.

The crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. on SR684 (Cortez Road) at 115th Street W.

An SUV was driving south on 115th Street West approaching the intersection when a vehicle towing a trailer was traveling east on SR 684. A motorcyclist was traveling west in the left lane of SR 684. The SUV attempted to turn left at the intersection colliding with the back of the truck before travelling into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man from Bradenton, was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

