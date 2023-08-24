Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New Pop-Up Library coming to a neighborhood near you

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new mobile Pop-Up Library will be coming to a neighborhood near you.

The library, powered by Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources, will be equipped with a diverse collection of materials and technology.

“Our goal with this library is to bring much-needed resources to adults and families that may not have the means to travel to their local library,” said Renée Di Pilato, Director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources. “With the Pop-Up Library, we can provide lifelong learning opportunities to all residents, despite scheduling or transportation challenges.”

The mobile library provides a chance to renew or register for a library card, check out and drop off materials, receive reading recommendations from staff, get assistance with library technology, access free Wi-Fi, and participate in special programs.

“This could be a game changer by providing residents access to the thousands of resources,” Di Pilato said. “Our system of libraries has an extensive collection including books, movies, music, and more. We have audiobooks and digital books that can be accessed through our app, but first, you need a library card.”

The Pop-Up Library will visit various sites in Sarasota County, which will be listed on a monthly calendar.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
12-year-old being evaluated after alleged threat to Lakeview Elementary School
About 100 homes in Manatee County will be without water Thursday while work on water main lines...
Manatee neighborhood to be without water Thursday
BPD Lieutenant Weldon
Bradenton Police warning of scam involving one of their officers
Stephanie Lynn Jacques
Housekeeper arrested for dealing in stolen property
Lower moisture prevents advisory
First Alert Weather: The Suncoast will see increasing rain chances

Latest News

Mason and Raven were honored for their actions.
North Port man, dog honored as heroes in search for missing woman
Be on the lookout!
Police in Florida dealing with ‘rogue’ monkey
Sarasota Schools issue warning to parents, students on threats
Bahia Vista Force Main Project
Bahia Vista Force Main Project to continue through third week of September