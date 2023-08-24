New Pop-Up Library coming to a neighborhood near you

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new mobile Pop-Up Library will be coming to a neighborhood near you.

The library, powered by Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources, will be equipped with a diverse collection of materials and technology.

“Our goal with this library is to bring much-needed resources to adults and families that may not have the means to travel to their local library,” said Renée Di Pilato, Director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources. “With the Pop-Up Library, we can provide lifelong learning opportunities to all residents, despite scheduling or transportation challenges.”

The mobile library provides a chance to renew or register for a library card, check out and drop off materials, receive reading recommendations from staff, get assistance with library technology, access free Wi-Fi, and participate in special programs.

“This could be a game changer by providing residents access to the thousands of resources,” Di Pilato said. “Our system of libraries has an extensive collection including books, movies, music, and more. We have audiobooks and digital books that can be accessed through our app, but first, you need a library card.”

The Pop-Up Library will visit various sites in Sarasota County, which will be listed on a monthly calendar.

