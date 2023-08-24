Natalie and Alex Angelo leading the way for the PCHS golf program

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re starting to see the golf courses fill up in the afternoons it’s because high school golf seasons are underway on the Suncoast.

One of those programs is out of Parrish Community High School (PCHS) and the Bulls and Lady Bulls golf teams are looking to make school history this year.

It’s only their fifth Year competing, but the players have trophies on their minds. One of those players leading the charge is newcomer, freshman, Natalie Angelo.

Natalie’s brother, Alex, is a member of the boys team at PCHS. He says he finds it kind of funny seeing his sister out there competing with him.

It’s definitely funny seeing her out here competing cause I knew I was in the same footsteps that she took,” Alex said.

The bond that these two siblings share for the game dates back to their elementary school days. “Since like eight years old, we would just like place bets,” Natalie said.

Their love for the game didn’t just come from washing their favorite players like Tiger Woods.

Natalie and Alex tell ABC7 that everyone in their family plays golf, and the one leading the charge is their dad, who is a pro here on the Suncoast.

“He’s helped me,” Alex said. “He’s pushed me everyday. All of my brothers and sisters play as well. My brother is a pro golfer as well and he pushes me in everything that I do.”

Although these siblings love that their playing at the same school with each other, they can’t wait to put their numbers on the course against one another.

“It’s fun that he’s on the team,” Natalie said. “We like to versus each other. It’s good competition.”

“[It] Feels good,” Alex said. “I’m ready to beat her. I try to push them all. I try to help them all. We’re all just trying to be the best that we can.”

Alex and Natalie have both completed their first match of the season and only look to grow from here.

Viewers and reader may also recognize a familiar face associated this team. ABC7′s Erin Lisch is the head coach of the Lady Bulls golf team and a teacher at PCHS.

