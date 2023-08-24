Advertise With Us
More dates coming in Connor’s ‘Superintendent Listening Tour’

Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Superintendent Terrence Connor is starting his first year with Sarasota County Schools.

As part of his transition, Connor is implementing a 100-day plan to get to know the community. That also includes a listening tour.

On Thursday, Connor will be holding a meeting at the Performing Arts Center at North Port High School (6400 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291). An employee meeting will be held at 5 p.m and a community meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

More meetings are scheduled as follows:

  • Tuesday, August 29
  • Location: Cafeteria at Booker High School (3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34234)
  • Employee Meeting: 5:00 – 6:00 PM
  • Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:00 PM
  • Thursday, August 31
  • Location: Performing Arts Center at Riverview High School (1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231)
  • Employee Meeting: 5:00 – 6:00 PM
  • Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:00 PM
  • Friday, September 1
  • Location: Virtual (details to come)
  • Time: 5:30 – 6:30 PM

