More dates coming in Connor’s ‘Superintendent Listening Tour’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Superintendent Terrence Connor is starting his first year with Sarasota County Schools.
As part of his transition, Connor is implementing a 100-day plan to get to know the community. That also includes a listening tour.
On Thursday, Connor will be holding a meeting at the Performing Arts Center at North Port High School (6400 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291). An employee meeting will be held at 5 p.m and a community meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
More meetings are scheduled as follows:
- Tuesday, August 29
- Location: Cafeteria at Booker High School (3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34234)
- Employee Meeting: 5:00 – 6:00 PM
- Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:00 PM
- Thursday, August 31
- Location: Performing Arts Center at Riverview High School (1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231)
- Employee Meeting: 5:00 – 6:00 PM
- Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:00 PM
- Friday, September 1
- Location: Virtual (details to come)
- Time: 5:30 – 6:30 PM
