More dates coming in Connor’s ‘Superintendent Listening Tour’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Superintendent Terrence Connor is starting his first year with Sarasota County Schools.

As part of his transition, Connor is implementing a 100-day plan to get to know the community. That also includes a listening tour.

On Thursday, Connor will be holding a meeting at the Performing Arts Center at North Port High School (6400 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291). An employee meeting will be held at 5 p.m and a community meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

More meetings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, August 29

Location : Cafeteria at Booker High School (3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34234)

Employee Meeting: 5:00 – 6:00 PM

Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, August 31

Location : Performing Arts Center at Riverview High School (1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231)

Employee Meeting: 5:00 – 6:00 PM

Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Friday, September 1

Location : Virtual (details to come)

Time : 5:30 – 6:30 PM

