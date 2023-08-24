Hundreds in Oregon told to evacuate immediately because of wildfire near Salem

Advertise With Us
Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday afternoon because of a fast-moving wildfire.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a statement just before 4 p.m. told people in the area of Jory Hill Road South and west of Skyline Road South to leave without delay because of the fire.

“It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders,” the statement posted on Facebook said. “Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.”

The evacuation area south of Salem includes roughly 600 people, the Statesman Journal reported. The Salem Fire Department confirmed to the newspaper shortly before 3 p.m. that they were sending units to a fire in that area.

Deputies were going door to door at residences in the evacuation area, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook later in the afternoon.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the office was mobilizing air tankers to help stop what it called the Liberty fire near Salem and said the office would continue to evaluate the need for any additional resources or support.

The City of Salem said on Facebook that as of 4:30 p.m. no structures had burned and no injuries had been reported. Evacuees were told they could go to Crossler Middle School in Salem.

