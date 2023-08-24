First Alert Weather: Best chance for rain this week will be today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bit more moisture in the atmosphere today and a cold front sinking south as it washes out both combine to bring the best rain chances of the week.

Yesterday we had the heat of the day and slightly higher moisture that elevated rain chances slightly. Today, we will double our rain chances by bringing the spike in moisture along with the front to the trigger of the hot afternoon temperatures and sea breeze collisions.

The drought continues on the Suncoast and any rain we get will be a help. This is especially true because the higher rain chances only last for a day before drier air once again moves in. It will not be until next Tuesday that our chance for needed showers will be as high as today.

That said, don’t expect a gully washer. Rain totals will likely be a tenth of an inch in most locations with only a few places that get a thunderstorm seeing anything more substantial. Rainfall amounts of 1/4 inch or more will certainly be the exception and not the rule.

As drier air moves in on Friday, our rain chances will begin to slip down again and the weekend looks to be mostly sunny with unseasonably dry skies.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.