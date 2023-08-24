Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Best chance for rain this week will be today

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bit more moisture in the atmosphere today and a cold front sinking south as it washes out both combine to bring the best rain chances of the week.

Yesterday we had the heat of the day and slightly higher moisture that elevated rain chances slightly. Today, we will double our rain chances by bringing the spike in moisture along with the front to the trigger of the hot afternoon temperatures and sea breeze collisions.

The drought continues on the Suncoast and any rain we get will be a help. This is especially true because the higher rain chances only last for a day before drier air once again moves in. It will not be until next Tuesday that our chance for needed showers will be as high as today.

That said, don’t expect a gully washer. Rain totals will likely be a tenth of an inch in most locations with only a few places that get a thunderstorm seeing anything more substantial. Rainfall amounts of 1/4 inch or more will certainly be the exception and not the rule.

As drier air moves in on Friday, our rain chances will begin to slip down again and the weekend looks to be mostly sunny with unseasonably dry skies.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
12-year-old being evaluated after alleged threat to Lakeview Elementary School
About 100 homes in Manatee County will be without water Thursday while work on water main lines...
Manatee neighborhood to be without water Thursday
BPD Lieutenant Weldon
Bradenton Police warning of scam involving one of their officers
Stephanie Lynn Jacques
Housekeeper arrested for dealing in stolen property
Lower moisture prevents advisory
First Alert Weather: The Suncoast will see increasing rain chances

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Sarasota middle schooler threatens elementary school
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 22, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane is stepping down after 18 years
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - August 22, 2023