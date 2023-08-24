City of Venice releases update on upcoming election for City Council

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2023 City of Venice Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for City Council Seats 1 and 2, which are currently held by Council Members Dr. Mitzie Fiedler and Dick Longo, respectively.

Longo has announced he will not be running for re-election.

Each term on City Council is three years. Council members may only serve a total of three consecutive terms under term limit rules. City Council candidates must be residents who have been registered to vote in the City of Venice for 12 consecutive months prior to the first day of qualifying, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. The deadline to file is noon on Friday, Aug. 25, 2022.

For additional information on running for public municipal office, visit the Candidates for Municipal Office page on the City website, www.venicegov.com.

Campaign finance reports for candidates and other election information can be found on the City website by following this link: Campaign Treasurer’s Reports | Venice, FL (venicegov.com)

The following dates are per the Sarasota County Supervisor of Election website:

Voter registration deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 30 – Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Venice elections office at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Room 114.

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023: Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Completed vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the Venice elections office by 7 p.m.

Voting for these seats is open only to registered voters residing within Venice City limit. On Election Day, you must vote in your assigned precinct. For additional information concerning elections, including a precinct finder, polling locations, ballots, election offices or how to register, visit the Sarasota Supervisor of Elections website.

