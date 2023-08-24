Bahia Vista Force Main Project to continue through third week of September

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials have release an update on the Bahia Vista Parallel Force Main Project.

The county reports that the northbound lanes of Beneva Road, from Sea View Street to Bahia Vista Street, will remain closed while they contractor continues cleaning and testing on the installed pipes.

Once the cleaning and testing process is complete on Beneva Road, the contractor will then make the turn on the corner of Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street and heading east on Bahia Vista Street.

The work in and around the intersection will continue through the third week of September.

Temporary paving of Brookhaven Drive, Sea View Street and Beneva Road is scheduled to begin Aug. 28.

Forsberg Construction will be repairing sidewalks, along with curb and gutter, in the vicinity of Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street. The project is expected to be completed by May 2024.

