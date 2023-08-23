Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23

FILE - Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) reacts after a Fabian White Jr. basket during the second...
FILE - Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) reacts after a Fabian White Jr. basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Reggie Chaney, a forward who was part of Houston’s Final Four team in 2021, has died. He was 23.

Chaney was found unresponsive in an apartment in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco told the Houston Chronicle. Ciesco added that the cause of death was unknown, but that foul play was not suspected following a preliminary investigation.

Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said in a statement that Chaney was “the ultimate teammate, the identity of our Cougar basketball culture and a winner.”

“Thank you, God, for allowing Reggie to come into our lives,” Sampson said. “Rest easy Reg. Your legacy will live on forever. I love you and will miss you dearly.”

Chaney spent two years at Arkansas before joining the Cougars for the 2020-21 season. He appeared in 32 games with 13 starts as Houston reached the Final Four for the first time since the Phi Slama Jama teams made it three straight years from 1982-84.

Chaney played in 104 games over three seasons with the Cougars, averaging 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Sampson said in his statement that Chaney had signed a contract to play professionally in Greece and was set to leave next week.

“Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney, the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts,” Houston president Renu Khator posted on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman posted on X that Chaney was a “relentless worker who was loved by his teammates.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is in custody under the Baker Act after deputies...
12-year-old in custody after alleged threat to Lakeview Elementary School
About 100 homes in Manatee County will be without water Thursday while work on water main lines...
Manatee neighborhood to be without water Thursday
We stay several degrees above average for most of the week
First Alert Weather: Temperatures stay above normal with only a few showers
Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane is stepping down from his post, it was announced Tuesday.
Sarasota emergency management chief stepping down
An 86-year-old Bradenton man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his car as he...
Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on State Road 70

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
Foster The Family Florida - Noon Interview
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Sarasota blood drive for Maui
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 21, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - August 21, 2023