Rain chances staying low through Saturday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will remain under the influence of high pressure and dry air sweeping into our area through Saturday so don’t expect to see much rainfall over the course of the next several days. Sure we will have a few isolated showers during the late afternoon but nothing too significant. Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s with a few areas getting close to 100 degrees away from the water. Winds will be out of the east to northeast through the day at 5-10 mph.

Expect to see this same kind of weather through Saturday with the rain chances staying lower than 30% each day. We will see a slight uptick in the overall moisture on Sunday bring our rain chances up just a little. Otherwise we will see generally sunny skies over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.

By Tuesday the rain chance will go up as some tropical moisture begins to move in. We will see a much better pattern for scattered showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday onward through next week.

Staying mainly dry through the weekend with only a few late day showers (WWSB)

In the tropics we are continuing to watch Franklin move northward toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Wednesday. It will bring some heavy rain up to 5-10 inches over a large area of Hispaniola with some isolated higher amounts in the mountains. There will be some life threatening mud slides and flash flooding over the islands. It will continue to slow down and get stronger once it moves northward out of the Islands.

