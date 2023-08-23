Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

National Community Survey available to all North Port residents

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City’s annual National Community Survey is now available online for all North Port residents.

The City is seeking feedback on how community members generally rate the quality of life in North Port, including safety, infrastructure and more. A randomly selected group of citizens also received surveys via regular mail earlier in the month.

The results will be compared to national benchmarks from other U.S. cities participating in the survey and are used to evaluate and further improve the City in the future. Some sample questions include rating various aspects of living in North Port, quality of services and general feedback.

Find the survey here.

The deadline to submit responses to the open participation survey is Sept. 6.

Results will also be presented to the City Commission in a public meeting this fall.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is being evaluated under the Baker Act after...
12-year-old being evaluated after alleged threat to Lakeview Elementary School
About 100 homes in Manatee County will be without water Thursday while work on water main lines...
Manatee neighborhood to be without water Thursday
Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane is stepping down from his post, it was announced Tuesday.
Sarasota emergency management chief stepping down
A Venice High School student has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat Tuesday,...
Venice High student arrested after school hears of bomb threat
We stay several degrees above average for most of the week
First Alert Weather: Temperatures stay above normal with only a few showers

Latest News

BPD Lieutenant Weldon
Bradenton Police warning of scam involving one of their officers
Stephanie Lynn Jacques
Housekeeper arrested for dealing in stolen property
Future of Manatee County discussed by residents
Congressman Buchanan and Commissioner Van Ostenbridge learn more about Manatee County marine and water protection