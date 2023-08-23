National Community Survey available to all North Port residents

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City’s annual National Community Survey is now available online for all North Port residents.

The City is seeking feedback on how community members generally rate the quality of life in North Port, including safety, infrastructure and more. A randomly selected group of citizens also received surveys via regular mail earlier in the month.

The results will be compared to national benchmarks from other U.S. cities participating in the survey and are used to evaluate and further improve the City in the future. Some sample questions include rating various aspects of living in North Port, quality of services and general feedback.

Find the survey here.

The deadline to submit responses to the open participation survey is Sept. 6.

Results will also be presented to the City Commission in a public meeting this fall.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.