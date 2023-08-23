Advertise With Us
Housekeeper arrested for dealing in stolen property

Stephanie Lynn Jacques
Stephanie Lynn Jacques(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RUSKIN, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has charged Stephanie Lynn Jacques of Ruskin, with eight felony counts, including Dealing in Stolen Property, False Ownership and Grand Theft, following an investigation.

The investigation began when a Sarasota resident reported several items of men’s and women’s jewelry missing from her home after leaving her housekeeper, Stephanie Lynn Jacques, unattended at the residence.

Upon review of pawn shop databases, a connection was made between a number of the transactions and the defendant. The items were later identified by the owner, and other pawned items were connected to additional reports of theft in the area.

Jacques was arrested and taken into custody by SCSO on August 11. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone in the area has information about this case or believes they may have been a victim of Jacques, contact the SCSO Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

