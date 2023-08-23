Forbes names SMH among America’s ‘Best-in-State’ employers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has been named in Forbes’ fifth annual list of America’s “Best-in-State” employers.

Of 90 companies listed in Florida, SMH ranks #4, sharing the top tier with NASA, Google, Microsoft and Costco.

Sarasota Memorial’s ranking comes on top of a growing list of national accolades, including multiple “Best Hospital” rankings and ratings from U.S. News & World Report, continuous 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Magnet designation for 20 consecutive years and counting and repeated recognition on Newsweek’s list of the “World’s Best Hospitals.”

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is Sarasota County’s largest employer.

