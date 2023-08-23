First Alert Weather: The Suncoast will see increasing rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will still be dry by summer standards, although our chances for a shower or two will be higher than yesterday.

Our skies will remain mostly sunny with the best chance for showers in the late afternoon or early evening. A pop or two of lightning is possible today but unlikely.

The chance for thunderstorms is less than 10%. It will be another hot day with highs in the upper 90s in many locations. Feels like temperatures, or heat indexes, will be a degree or two higher than yesterday and just below the necessary criteria for a heat advisory. Yesterday, Sarasota broke a temperature record for the day at 97 degrees.

As moisture increases tomorrow and temperatures stay hot, our rain chances will increase to almost seasonable levels. A slug of tropical moisture will move in and a cold front will make a vain attempt to sink south which will increase the rain chances to 50%. The storms will build inland and drift back to the coast.

Friday will see additional dry air move in, and rain chances will again drop for the first half of the weekend. This will be short-lived as moisture rapidly returns and another cold front sinks south into north Florida. The front will stall before getting close to us and areas of low pressure will develop on it. This will destabilize the atmosphere and increase Tuesday’s rain chance to 70%

