Defibrillate Manatee equips all BPD patrol vehicles with AEDs

Defibrillate Manatee is dedicated to raising funds to donate AEDs to other non-profit organizations.(City of Bradenton)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier this year, Ernie Withers collapsed during a Manatee County Chamber Event hosted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dr. Patrick DeMeo of the Pirates and his training staff performed CPR and used an AED to revive him.

The experience prompted Mr. Withers to create the nonprofit foundation Defibrillate Manatee, which is dedicated to raising funds to donate AEDs to other non-profit organizations.

At Wednesday’s Bradenton City Council meeting the Bradenton Blue Foundation, the charitable arm of BPD, accepted a check for $21,000 from Defibrillate Manatee, which will be used to purchase 21 AEDs for patrol vehicles.

To donate to Defibrillate Manatee, visit the Manatee Community Foundation website at https://manateecf.org.

