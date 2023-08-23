Bradenton Police warning of scam involving one of their officers

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The above picture is the real Lieutenant Weldon. Bradenton Police Department is reminding people that he will never call you and ask you to send him gift cards or money because you have an outstanding warrant or traffic ticket.

Lt. Weldon’s name, as well as the names of other BPD senior officers, has been used in the latest round of imposter scams.

Victims report receiving a call from someone claiming to be a member of the Department administration. The caller asks for personal information as part of an official investigation or because of a warrant or traffic ticket. Victims report the callers requested their credit or debit card numbers, banking information, social security numbers, prepaid gift cards or remote access to the victim’s computer.

The scammers use spoofing technology to change the caller ID to appear the call originates from the Bradenton Police Department.

If you believe you have been a victim of one of these scams, please call us at 941-932-9300 or email Detective Michael Carpenter at michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com.

You can also file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online at www.myfloridalegal.com or by phone at 1-866-9-NO SCAM.

