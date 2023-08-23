Anna Maria Island Bridge water main repairs will resume Sept 6

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beginning Wednesday, further work to repair and relocate a water main along the Manatee Avenue Bridge over Anna Maria Sound will require periodic lane closures and periods of one-way traffic.

Daily lane closures can be expected between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. This will allow crews to complete the last phase of this repair—installing additional hangers to support the pipe on the east side of the bridge.

It is anticipated that the work to secure the pipe will take two to three weeks.

For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501.

