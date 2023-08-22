Venice High student arrested after school hears of bomb threat

Advertise With Us
A Venice High School student has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat Tuesday, the Sarasota School District has confirmed.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice High School student has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat Tuesday, the Sarasota School District has confirmed.

In a notice released on social media, school administrators were made aware of the situation late Tuesday morning.

The alleged threat, which was made via social media, was reported anonymously to school authorities through FortifyFL.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department was able to determine that a student at the school made a “joke” threat.

The student, who authorities have not identified, has been arrested.

“Families, please consider going over School Board policy 5.32 with your child to ensure they understand these extremely serious school rules and expectations,” the district said in a news release.

“Our school district has a zero-tolerance policy. Any student found to be making a threat against a school – be it verbal, written, or electronically – will be investigated by law enforcement and possibly arrested or removed from school. We take the safety and security of our school community extremely seriously.”

