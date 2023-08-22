Advertise With Us
Suspected drug dealer leads Charlotte deputies on dangerous chase

A drug suspect led Charlotte County deputies on a wild chase last week, driving the wrong way...
A drug suspect led Charlotte County deputies on a wild chase last week, driving the wrong way on busy streets as he allegedly tossed evidence from his windows before being arrested, authorities said.(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A drug suspect led Charlotte County deputies on a wild chase last week, driving the wrong way on busy Kings Highway as he allegedly tossed evidence from his windows before being arrested, authorities said.

The arrest was the culmination of a two-month investigation of Kenel Barthelus, 34, who deputies say was transporting a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as selling narcotics within the community.

Barthelus was spotted Aug. 18 coming into Charlotte County and deputies attempted to stop his Dodge Charger for multiple traffic violations. Deputies say Barthelus fled from the traffic stop and struck two Sheriff’s Office vehicles in the process.

Deputies say Barthelus crossed Kings Highway into oncoming traffic, while discarding bags of narcotics out of his vehicle window. He continued down the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed, endangering oncoming motorists. A sheriff’s office helicopter followed the suspect to the area of where Barthelus fled on foot.

Detectives backtracked Barthelus’ route and located the discarded narcotics. Barthelus’ actions were also later verified through video footage which matched up to the exact location where the drugs were found. In total, detectives recovered more than five pounds of methamphetamine and 5 ounces of fentanyl.

Barthelus was apprehended and charged with:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Manufacturing or transportation of drug paraphernalia
  • Aggravating fleeing to elude
  • Tampering with evidence

Barthelus is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

