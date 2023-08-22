Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named Rza.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 86-year-old Bradenton man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his car as he...
Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on State Road 70
This is an active investigation.
Sarasota shooting on North Osprey Avenue
Ray said the program is also about keeping North Port sustainable by prioritizing the...
North Port plans to break developers habit of clearcutting
High school student arrested after bringing gun to school
WWSB Generic Stock 6
One person killed during deadly shooting in Sarasota

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Athlete of the Week: Lauren Leach
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Mooney Volleyball Program
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Security concerns are growing at the courthouse amid reports of threats as Donald Trump's...
Trump indictment: Concerns grow over Fulton County jail security