Not much rain expected this week

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With tropical storm Harold expected to move into Texas on Tuesday we will see some dry air filter in behind the system. This will bring our rain chances way down to only 20% over the next 5 days. We will see a slight return to some moisture on Sunday but until then it stays fairly dry here.

We will see low temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 each morning with highs in the low to mid 90s each day through Friday. A few passing showers are possible through Friday with not much accumulation expected.

It stay fairly dry on Saturday with only a 30% chance for a few late day showers or an isolated thunderstorm. That rain chance goes up slightly on Sunday to 40%. Temperatures will be near or slightly above average.

In the tropics it is busy to say the least. We have Harold in the western Gulf of Mexico and then Franklin in the eastern Caribbean. Harold will continue to move toward Texas and bring some heavy rainfall to Texas and Mexico which will cause some life threatening flooding and mudslides.

Franklin is expected to turn to the north on Tuesday and move through Hispaniola on Wednesday and Thursday. This system is not expected to get too strong but it will produce a copious amount of rainfall which will also bring life threatening mudslides over the next few days. It will eventually move to the north and stall east of the Bahamas by the weekend and then a trough of low pressure moving from the U.S. will pick it up and carry it out to the Atlantic. At least that is what it looks like now. That could change however. Gert is expected to stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic and Emily has faded away for now but could redevelop in the central Atlantic later this week. We are monitoring another system way out in the far east Atlantic which is likely to develop and move to the NW and stay in the open waters of the Atlantic.

