Manatee neighborhood to be without water Thursday

About 100 homes in Manatee County will be without water Thursday while work on water main lines...
About 100 homes in Manatee County will be without water Thursday while work on water main lines is being done, the Manatee County Utilities Department says.(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - About 100 homes in Manatee County will be without water Thursday while work on water main lines is being done, the Manatee County Utilities Department says.

The area involved includes homes on streets west of I-750, between 44th Avenue East and 49th Drive East. The addresses include:

6803-6820 46th Terrace East, 6902-6939 45th Terrace E, 6530-6620 48th Avenue Drive East, 4620-4899 69th Street East, 6903-6912 47th Terrace East, 6802-6815 48th Terrace East, 4802-4898 68th Street Circle East, 6805-6823 49th Drive East, 7025 44th Avenue East.

The water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will not need to boil water when service is restored, officials say.

