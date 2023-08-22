Make sure yards are ready for hurricanes, experts say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the peak of the 2023 hurricane season approaching, landscaping experts say now is the time to make sure your home and yard is ready for a major storm.

“By choosing the right varieties and taking the time to trim and shape trees, you can help prevent loss and destruction from severe weather,” said Phil Buck, president of Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association.

The association recommends the following to ensure landscaping is storm-ready:

Prune trees and shrubs. Proper pruning promotes healthy, strong growth and branches that are more resistant to wind damage.

Check trunk and buttress roots of trees. Look for splits, cracks, bad branch connections and fruiting bodies of fungus that can indicate decay or rot.

Clear gutters of debris. Remove debris to ensure water will flow properly through gutters in the event of heavy rains. Make sure gutters are securely attached and point away from the home. Place pavers in areas that are prone to runoff.

Protect storm drains. Do not blow or rake leaves or grass clippings into drains. Clear storm drains will allow water to flow and reduce flooding.

Homeowners and businesses can also use the following tips to make storm-smart landscape selections and reduce damage during hurricanes:

Make sure trees are planted at the right level and that roots are not encircled around the ball.

Make sure the soil promotes drainage and is the right pH for the type of tree. This will promote healthy growth of the root system, which will support the tree better in wind events.

Select wind-resistant trees. Native species like gumbo limbo, live oak, green buttonwood and Ssbal palm.

Choose the right location. Plant large trees away from homes and power lines. Avoid areas that are known to be wet or could become unstable with significant rain. Avoid areas where wind accelerates between taller buildings.

Plant in groups. Plant trees and shrubs in groups to increase wind resistance and form wind buffers to protect homes.

For more information and recommendations, Floridians can review a manual published by University of Florida | Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF|IFAS) that outlines landscape recommendations for storm season, as well as steps to take before and after a storm.

