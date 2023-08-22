Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at golf course; on life support

A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a...
A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a golf course.(JimmyLung via Canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life in Arizona after being stung thousands of times by bees while working at a golf course.

KPHO reports that a maintenance worker was stung an estimated 2,000 times while at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Fire Medical Authority, arriving firefighters found the man, in his 50s, covered with bees after they were called to the Pebblebrook Golf Course.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a rescuer wrote in an incident report.

Firefighters deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees.

Authorities then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remained intubated on Monday.

Rescuers did not immediately release what brought on the bee attack.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 86-year-old Bradenton man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his car as he...
Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on State Road 70
This is an active investigation.
Sarasota shooting on North Osprey Avenue
Ray said the program is also about keeping North Port sustainable by prioritizing the...
North Port plans to break developers habit of clearcutting
High school student arrested after bringing gun to school
WWSB Generic Stock 6
One person killed during deadly shooting in Sarasota

Latest News

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Athlete of the Week: Lauren Leach
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Mooney Volleyball Program
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Security concerns are growing at the courthouse amid reports of threats as Donald Trump's...
Trump indictment: Concerns grow over Fulton County jail security