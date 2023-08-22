Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Temperatures stay above normal with only a few showers

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Rainfall will spread across Texas as the tropical system in the Gulf waters continues to push westward. Due to its movement away from Florida, some dry air will be allowed to move in.

The dry air will shut down the rain machine and bring us a good amount of sunshine this week. Our temperatures will respond accordingly. High temperatures will run several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Rain chances will be reduced to only 20% to 30%. We are still in a severe drought, and the lack of rainfall will exacerbate the issue, at least for this week.

The tropics remain active, but the forecast remains unchanged, sparing Florida any direct impact from the tracked systems. Haiti, the Dominican Republic, as well as the Turks and Caicos, may receive a direct hit from Franklin.

However, Franklin is unlikely to intensify significantly as it drifts north in an environment of moderate shear and dry air.

A bit of moisture may return to the Suncoast briefly on Thursday. This could raise our rain chances to a moderate 40% for a day. However, dry air should quickly return and keep us with below-average rain chances into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 86-year-old Bradenton man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his car as he...
Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on State Road 70
This is an active investigation.
Sarasota shooting on North Osprey Avenue
Ray said the program is also about keeping North Port sustainable by prioritizing the...
North Port plans to break developers habit of clearcutting
WWSB Generic Stock 6
One person killed during deadly shooting in Sarasota
Hugh the manatee was 38 years old.
Mote Marine Laboratory releases details on death of Hugh the manatee

Latest News

Lady Cougars look to “prove em’ wrong” for 2023 volleyball season
Lady Cougars look to “prove em’ wrong” for 2023 volleyball season
Franklin will bring life threatening floods to Hispaniola this week. It is the one in the...
Not much rain expected this week
Publix pet policy sign
Publix reminding shoppers only service animals allowed in stores
High school student arrested after bringing gun to school