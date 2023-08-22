First Alert Weather: Temperatures stay above normal with only a few showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Rainfall will spread across Texas as the tropical system in the Gulf waters continues to push westward. Due to its movement away from Florida, some dry air will be allowed to move in.

The dry air will shut down the rain machine and bring us a good amount of sunshine this week. Our temperatures will respond accordingly. High temperatures will run several degrees above normal for this time of year.

Rain chances will be reduced to only 20% to 30%. We are still in a severe drought, and the lack of rainfall will exacerbate the issue, at least for this week.

The tropics remain active, but the forecast remains unchanged, sparing Florida any direct impact from the tracked systems. Haiti, the Dominican Republic, as well as the Turks and Caicos, may receive a direct hit from Franklin.

However, Franklin is unlikely to intensify significantly as it drifts north in an environment of moderate shear and dry air.

A bit of moisture may return to the Suncoast briefly on Thursday. This could raise our rain chances to a moderate 40% for a day. However, dry air should quickly return and keep us with below-average rain chances into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.