12-year-old in custody after alleged threat to Lakeview Elementary School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is in custody under the Baker Act after deputies say they found maps in his bedroom of Lakeview Elementary School that pinpointed locations of security cameras and locations of specific staff members.

The boy was suspended from Sarasota Middle School Aug. 17 after the boy was observed by a school district police officer mimicking cocking a shotgun, the latest in a series of behavior problems, records show.

According to the incident reports, the school police requested the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conduct a threat assessment of the student’s home. After the boy’s parents consented to a search, deputies found multiple unsecured firearms inside the home belonging to the father.

They also found two maps of the boy’s former school Lakeview Elementary School. Deputies say the boy drew the location of security cameras and colored two specific teachers’ classrooms, where he wrote “destroy (teacher),” and “Ms. (teacher’s name) eliminated.”

ABC7 will not reveal the names of the teachers threatened, or the name of the minor involved.

Noting the number of unsecured guns in the home, “It appears the threat of violence against others has increased based on the Respondent drawing on a map of a school where it appears he intended to cause great bodily harm to staff and/or students,” the report said.

The sheriff’s office filed a temporary ex parte risk protection order, to remove all firearms and ammunition from the home. The order was signed Aug. 18 by Sarasota County Circuit Judge Thomas Krug.

The student was transported to Bayside Center for Behavioral Health for treatment, the report said.

