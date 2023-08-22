Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

12-year-old in custody after alleged threat to Lakeview Elementary School

A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is in custody under the Baker Act after deputies...
A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is in custody under the Baker Act after deputies say they found maps in his bedroom of Lakeview Elementary School that pinpointed locations of security cameras and locations of specific staff members.(file)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 12-year-old Sarasota Middle School student is in custody under the Baker Act after deputies say they found maps in his bedroom of Lakeview Elementary School that pinpointed locations of security cameras and locations of specific staff members.

The boy was suspended from Sarasota Middle School Aug. 17 after the boy was observed by a school district police officer mimicking cocking a shotgun, the latest in a series of behavior problems, records show.

According to the incident reports, the school police requested the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conduct a threat assessment of the student’s home. After the boy’s parents consented to a search, deputies found multiple unsecured firearms inside the home belonging to the father.

They also found two maps of the boy’s former school Lakeview Elementary School. Deputies say the boy drew the location of security cameras and colored two specific teachers’ classrooms, where he wrote “destroy (teacher),” and “Ms. (teacher’s name) eliminated.”

ABC7 will not reveal the names of the teachers threatened, or the name of the minor involved.

Noting the number of unsecured guns in the home, “It appears the threat of violence against others has increased based on the Respondent drawing on a map of a school where it appears he intended to cause great bodily harm to staff and/or students,” the report said.

The sheriff’s office filed a temporary ex parte risk protection order, to remove all firearms and ammunition from the home. The order was signed Aug. 18 by Sarasota County Circuit Judge Thomas Krug.

The student was transported to Bayside Center for Behavioral Health for treatment, the report said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 86-year-old Bradenton man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his car as he...
Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on State Road 70
This is an active investigation.
Sarasota shooting on North Osprey Avenue
Ray said the program is also about keeping North Port sustainable by prioritizing the...
North Port plans to break developers habit of clearcutting
High school student arrested after bringing gun to school
WWSB Generic Stock 6
One person killed during deadly shooting in Sarasota

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Lauren Leach continuing family legacy while building her own
Athlete of the Week: Lauren Leach continuing family legacy while building her own
Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane is stepping down from his post, it was announced Tuesday.
Sarasota emergency management chief stepping down
A drug suspect led Charlotte County deputies on a wild chase last week, driving the wrong way...
Suspected drug dealer leads Charlotte deputies on dangerous chase
A Venice High School student has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat Tuesday,...
Venice High student arrested after school hears of bomb threat