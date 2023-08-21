Two Tropical Storms Develop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are entering the time of year when the tropics begin getting congested. Tropical storm Franklin has developed and is expected to dump plenty of rain across portions of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Haiti and the Dominican Republic beginning Tuesday. Franklin is expected to pass over Hispaniola, Tuesday evening and then move northeastward.

Tropical Storm Emily is located in the south central Atlantic Ocean and has likely peaked in intensity. Emily is expected to weaken, becoming a depression by Tuesday. Neither of these tropical storms will impact Florida.

Disturbance one in the Gulf of Mexico, has dumped much needed rain across the drought ridden Suncoast on Sunday. It has a 70% chance of developing in two days. It will continue to move west toward Texas where it could become tropical storm Gert near the southern coast of east Texas by Tuesday. A newer disturbance off the west coast of Africa near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30% chance of developing in two days and a 70% chance in seven days.

Meanwhile, the European long range model shows possible development with a cluster of storms originating near the Yucatan Peninsula. The model shows it becoming a potential cyclone near the end of the week, and traveling up the west coast of Florida at the end of August. The National Hurricane Center has not slated this location as an official disturbance at this time, however the ABC 7 First Alert weather team will be keeping a close eye on this area. The American long range model is not as optimistic for development and has it pushing east of Florida as an intense storm.

A newer disturbance off the west coast of Africa near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 30% chance of developing in two days and a 70% chance in seven days.

The Suncoast received widespread rain Sunday, but it was not enough to appease the drought. As the disturbance moves west toward Texas, it takes with it the moisture and lessens are chances for rain. Drier air moves in this week. There is a small chance for some afternoon scattered showers Monday. It will be cloudier in the morning, then mostly sunny. Expect a hot Monday with highs in the mid 90s and dewpoints in the mid to upper 70s. The Suncoast could see a heat advisory as feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 111 mid afternoon. Staying hydrated and limiting activity outside is recommended.

Boaters will have breezy conditions Monday with easterly winds between 15 and 20 mph. A couple coastal showers could pop up in the afternoon. Expect a moderate chop with seas two to three feet. Beachgoers should expect a mostly sunny day along the coast. Highs will be in the 90s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.