Publix reminding shoppers only service animals allowed in stores

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix recently posted signs across Florida, and other states, telling shoppers no pets were allowed. The grocery store saying it’s a rule they have always had in place.

The pet policy does have an exception, however, for service animals.

Sarasota resident, Katie McCoy suffers from retinitis pigmentosa which she explained as having no peripheral vision and she can’t see in the dark or dim lighting, among other things.

McCoy received a guide dog from Southeastern Guide Dogs eight years ago named Bristol. McCoy said without Bristol its very challenging to shop at the grocery store.

“With Bristol, she’s looking for the people so I can pay attention to what isle I’m in and what shelves I’m looking at and it actually speeds up the process. But also keeps me safe and the people around me safe because I’m not running into them,” says Bristol.

Christie Bane, a manager for dog training at Southeastern Guide Dogs, said the training takes approximately five months.

“After all of that training, they are prepared to function in public as a working dog that has access to places. So, you cannot just get your pet certified as any kind of anything and expect it to act in public the way a working dog should,” says Bane.

Bane said there is a difference between a service animal and an emotional support animal. She said emotional support animals don’t receive any training and just provide comfort, while service animals get both mechanical and behavioral training.

“Teaching the dog to ignore things in the environment that are interesting to a normal dog because they have to for the persons safety, they have to keep their focus on what they are doing,” says Bane.

Publix permits service animals in stores, but non-service animals, including emotional support animals, should not be on the premises.

The signs say that under federal law, “A service animal is a dog or miniature horse that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks to assist an individual with a disability. Dogs, miniature horses, or other animals that provide only emotional support, comfort, or companionship are not considered service animals.”

This pet policy isn’t new, the store has just recently put new signage in stores across the state of Florida to remind shoppers.

