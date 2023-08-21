Advertise With Us
Publix enforcing no pet policy in stores

(WECT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shoppers have recently started noticing signs popping up at the entrance of Publix Supermarkets as a reminder of the no-pet policy.

Publix permits service animals in stores, but non-service animals, including emotional support animals, should not be on the premises.

The signs say that under federal law, “A service animal is a dog or miniature horse that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks to assist an individual with a disability. Dogs, miniature horses, or other animals that provide only emotional support, comfort, or companionship are not considered service animals.”

This policy isn’t new – the store has just recently put new signage in stores across the state of Florida.

