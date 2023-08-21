North Port plans to break developers habit of clearcutting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port launched a new program with the goal of preserving natural resources as the city continues to grow.

Development Services Director Alaina Ray is the one spearheading the Natural Resources Division. Ray explained the program will work with developers at the begging of a program to preserve natural resources.

“Developers, they essentially have had a habit or a history of simply paying a fee and clearcutting the lot,” said Ray.

Ray said that same habit has brought in millions of dollars to the city. She said that money, $3.2 million, is now going towards the Natural Resources Division.

“Before having this division, we were simply in response mode. We don’t have the time or the resources to really look at what we can preserve. By having this division, we are now going to get out in front of that development,” said Ray.

The division will also oversee the protection of critical habitats for endangered or threatened species. Long time resident Mike Hughes has lived in North Port since 2014 and explained it has changed a lot over the years because of development.

“It’s what exactly we were looking for. It seemed like a lot of woods, and it was just quiet, and kind of country feel. I know there is going to be some development and stuff, but it seems like it needs to be regulated more,” said Hughes.

North Port’s population is now over 80,000 people and Ray explained it was slated for 250,000 decades ago. She said that makes the division even more important now as they are experiencing the most growth they have ever seen.

“It was plotted out in single-family lots. Right now, a lot of those lots are vacant. We have 40,000 vacant lots and every single property owner could come in here and clearcut all of those lots,” said Ray.

Ray said the program is also about keeping North Port sustainable by prioritizing the environment as development continues.

