Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New College students move into Suncoast hotels

NCF dorms.
NCF dorms.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to unhealthy conditions at the New College dorms, school administrators are now housing some students at hotels on the Suncoast.

Galen Rydzik is entering his 4th year at New College, and said living a half a mile away from campus will be an adjustment.

“I think I’ll be okay with it. But it can be kind of frustrating because it doesn’t feel like they’re meeting all the needs of the students at the college,” said Rydzik.

The college said health and safety are the top priority for it’s students. New College said the current administrators are doing everything they can to fix the problem now, adding that the previous administration did nothing.

Rydzik and other students now living far away from the classroom, worry about the new challenges the living situation will bring.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active investigation.
Sarasota shooting on North Osprey Avenue
Models
Last Call for thunderstorms Sunday
This is an active investigation.
Fire in Sarasota County
WWSB Generic Stock 6
One person killed during deadly shooting in Sarasota
Tropics Getting Colorful
Tropical Depression 6 Forms as Tropics Get Colorful

Latest News

Ray said the program is also about keeping North Port sustainable by prioritizing the...
North Port plans to break developers habit of clearcutting
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Shooting investigation in Sarasota
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Preseason football on the Suncoast
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 18, 2023