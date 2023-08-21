New College students move into Suncoast hotels

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to unhealthy conditions at the New College dorms, school administrators are now housing some students at hotels on the Suncoast.

Galen Rydzik is entering his 4th year at New College, and said living a half a mile away from campus will be an adjustment.

“I think I’ll be okay with it. But it can be kind of frustrating because it doesn’t feel like they’re meeting all the needs of the students at the college,” said Rydzik.

The college said health and safety are the top priority for it’s students. New College said the current administrators are doing everything they can to fix the problem now, adding that the previous administration did nothing.

Rydzik and other students now living far away from the classroom, worry about the new challenges the living situation will bring.

