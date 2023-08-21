High school student arrested after bringing gun to school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A student at Southeast High School was arrested on Monday after a handgun was found inside his fanny pack.

School administrators found the gun while they searched the student for a vape. A school resource deputy quickly secured the handgun, and the student was detained.

No threats were made about a shooting or violence to anyone at the school. Because the student was in custody, the incident did not involve a shelter-in-place.

The 16-year-old is charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still investigating where he got the gun and why he had it on school property.

