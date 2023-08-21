Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Dry weather for the Suncoast as the tropics become very active

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Significant atmospheric changes are coming our way today, which will have implications for the forecast for the entire week.

After some much-needed weekend rainfall, we are about to dry out and heat up. The tropical wave that helped bring yesterday’s rains will move into the central Gulf waters and possibly organize into a tropical rainmaker for Texas or Mexico by later in the week. As it pulls away, some drier air will move in, lowering rain chances for most of the week.

Without the cooling showers, the heat will come. Daytime high temperatures will return to the mid and even upper 90s this week.

The good news is that with drier air in place, our heat index will remain in the low 100-103 range, with a few places climbing to near 105. If this occurs, the values will be low enough to not issue a heat advisory.

With an east wind most of the week, the showers that do form will be westward movers. They will build in inland locations and drift to the coast later in the day. Severe weather is unlikely for the next few days.

The tropics have become increasingly active over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring five separate systems in the Gulf and Atlantic waters. Wind shear and dry air are the major obstacles stacking the odds against the formation of any stronger storms.

All of the systems are forecasted to stay clear of Florida at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models
Last Call for thunderstorms Sunday
WWSB Generic Stock 6
One person killed during deadly shooting in Sarasota
Tropics Getting Colorful
Tropical Depression 6 Forms as Tropics Get Colorful
This is an active investigation.
Sarasota shooting on North Osprey Avenue
This is an active investigation.
Fire in Sarasota County

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 20, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - August 20, 2023
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - August 20, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 19, 2023