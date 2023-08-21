First Alert Weather: Dry weather for the Suncoast as the tropics become very active

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Significant atmospheric changes are coming our way today, which will have implications for the forecast for the entire week.

After some much-needed weekend rainfall, we are about to dry out and heat up. The tropical wave that helped bring yesterday’s rains will move into the central Gulf waters and possibly organize into a tropical rainmaker for Texas or Mexico by later in the week. As it pulls away, some drier air will move in, lowering rain chances for most of the week.

Without the cooling showers, the heat will come. Daytime high temperatures will return to the mid and even upper 90s this week.

The good news is that with drier air in place, our heat index will remain in the low 100-103 range, with a few places climbing to near 105. If this occurs, the values will be low enough to not issue a heat advisory.

With an east wind most of the week, the showers that do form will be westward movers. They will build in inland locations and drift to the coast later in the day. Severe weather is unlikely for the next few days.

The tropics have become increasingly active over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring five separate systems in the Gulf and Atlantic waters. Wind shear and dry air are the major obstacles stacking the odds against the formation of any stronger storms.

All of the systems are forecasted to stay clear of Florida at this time.

