DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office recovers illegal narcotics in month-long operation

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - As part of a month-long operation, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit recovered methamphetamine, marijuana and xanax during a search.

The team conducted controlled purchases of narcotics involving Bobby Barajas at 156 N Hillsborough Avenue throughout the month of July. These efforts allowed the Narcotics Unit to secure and execute a search warrant at the residence on August 18.

Upon executing the search warrant, Barajas was apprehended at the residence. The Narcotics Unit recovered 19.42 grams of methamphetamine, 13.69 grams of marijuana and one xanax pill during the search.

While Barajas has been released on bond by the courts since the incident, he still faces a series of serious charges, including Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Keeping or Maintaining a Dwelling for the purpose of using, keeping or selling a controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

