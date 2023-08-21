Advertise With Us
Bradenton man dies in one-car crash on State Road 70

An 86-year-old Bradenton man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his car as he...
(Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 86-year-old Bradenton man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his car as he was trying to exit I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Investigators say the man was heading south at about 5:15 p.m. when he went onto the exit ramp at State Road 70.

His car went off the road at the right-hand curve, went into the median, collided with a concrete culvert and overturned into a retention pond.

The driver died at the scene, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

