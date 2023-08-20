Advertise With Us
Volunteers from a Palmetto Church find ways to donate after their trailer got stolen

Since the loss, volunteers have been offering their own cars and trucks to help get food...
Since the loss, volunteers have been offering their own cars and trucks to help get food donations back to the organization's warehouse.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Freedom Gathering Church in Palmetto has spent nearly a decade helping to feed the hungry along the Suncoast. Now, that mission is tougher after somebody stole a vital piece of their equipment.

The Palmetto Police Department said on June 11th in the middle of the night, somebody stole the nonprofit’s 16 foot trailer used to store food and cooking supplies. Palmetto police said even with surveillance images of the theft, they’ve little to go on in the case.

Since the loss, volunteers have been offering their own cars and trucks to help get food donations back to the organization’s warehouse.

“We’ve worked all these years to get supplies and the food that we need, and it’s all gone in a flash” said Freedom Gathering founder Tonia Johnson.

Johnson said the trailer, valued at $21,000, would be taken to different communities where meals would be prepared and cooked. Johnson said on average, her team would feed around 300 people each week.

The setback hasn’t stopped the mission giving. “We’re still doing the same thing, but going about it in a different way” said volunteer Terry Stewart.

If you’d like to help out, please contact Freedom Gathering at 941-951-4040 or visit their website.

