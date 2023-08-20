Tropical Depression 6 Forms as Tropics Get Colorful

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical disturbance has developed into tropical depression six in the Atlantic. The depression is expected to move west-northwest over a couple days, then weaken and downgrade to a post-tropical storm within a few days.

Meanwhile, we are tracking four disturbances as we inch closer to the peak of Hurricane season. Three disturbances are located in the Atlantic Ocean. One located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 70% chance of development within two days. It is expected to continue moving northwest and will not threaten Florida. A second disturbance near the windward islands has a 50% chance of developing in five days and a 70% chance in seven days. In the Gulf of Mexico, a third disturbance near the Florida peninsula has a 20% chance of developing in two days and a 50% chance in seven days. It is forecasted to move westward toward east Texas. And a forth disturbance, a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa, has a 30% chance of developing in seven days. The next named storm of this hurricane season would be called Emily.

Meanwhile, in the Suncoast, rain is expected in the afternoon on Sunday. With an easterly wind flow, the coastal areas should see a decent amount of rain before drier air kicks off the work week. Some inland showers will develop but the more intense storms are expected along the coastal cities.

Highs will be in the low 90s. The feels like temperature will be around 100 degrees in the afternoon. Suncoasters can expect a mix of clouds and sun in the a.m. hours, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies when the rain develops in the afternoon. Beachgoers and boaters should plan an early day if they wish to avoid storms and dangerous lightning. Rain chances decrease substantially through next week.

