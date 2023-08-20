Advertise With Us
Suncoast youth become some of the best high school football players in the state

Hard works pays off on Friday nights
Hard works pays off on Friday nights
With the kickoff classic in the books, every high school football team on the Suncoast was able to get a good look at their teams before the season starts on Friday, August 25th.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Across the Suncoast, from Palmetto to Venice, many local high school football players are trying to make a name for themselves.

Players are staying on top of their studies, while putting in lots of time and effort on the field.

“In the state of Florida, you’re seeing the fruits of the coaches labor, and the fruits of all the players buying in the weight room and running twelve months a year,” said Coach Earl Garcia, Jr.

With the kickoff classic in the books, residents across the Suncoast were able to get a good look at the teams before the season starts on Friday, August 25th.

