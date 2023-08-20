Sarasota Gem Jewelry Bead Show returns to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Gem Jewelry Bead Show hosts thousands of vendors collectors and admirers of rare stones and hand made jewelry every few months. This weekend the show opening its doors again for the first time since April.

One man who attended the first ever convention in the 70′s said his love of gems and stones has taken him around the world.

Scott Cooley said, “6 months in Brazil, 6 months in Austrailia. I got to the two places I wanted to go to most. All from being interested in rocks and being in the right place at the right time.”

The convention returns to the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium in November, after completing the final day of the event Sunday.

