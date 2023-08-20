Residents lawsuit against Sarasota County will pick back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A hearing on the lawsuit between residents near Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota County will be picking back up Monday, August 21st and Tuesday, August 22nd if needed.

The residents are hoping to stop a future development just east of Interstate 75 where they live. Last year, the county approved changes to the comprehensive plan that would allow for the possible extensions of Lakewood Ranch.

It would be called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, and would bring 5,000 homes to a 4,100-acre property between Fruitville Road and University Parkway, which goes around the rural neighborhoods that already exists.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Monday morning on the third floor of the Sarasota County Administration Building.

