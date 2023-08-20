Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Residents lawsuit against Sarasota County will pick back up

The hearing will start at 9 a.m. Monday, August 21st.
The hearing will start at 9 a.m. Monday, August 21st.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A hearing on the lawsuit between residents near Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota County will be picking back up Monday, August 21st and Tuesday, August 22nd if needed.

The residents are hoping to stop a future development just east of Interstate 75 where they live. Last year, the county approved changes to the comprehensive plan that would allow for the possible extensions of Lakewood Ranch.

It would be called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, and would bring 5,000 homes to a 4,100-acre property between Fruitville Road and University Parkway, which goes around the rural neighborhoods that already exists.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Monday morning on the third floor of the Sarasota County Administration Building.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active investigation.
Sarasota shooting on North Osprey Avenue
This is an active investigation.
Fire in Sarasota County
Linda Pistun skipped three full grades and skipped six grades in math. She is starting high...
10-year-old aspiring astrophysicist taking college course in Mandarin Chinese
Corey James Baker
Manatee County EMS employee arrested after stealing approximately 300 vials of controlled substances
Former Sarasota Kennel Club property
New proposal for former Sarasota Kennel Club property will add more parking to SRQ airport

Latest News

NCF will occupy the entirety of the Home2Suites location just north of campus and a large block...
New College students start moving into local hotels for the upcoming school year
WWSB Generic Stock 6
One person killed during deadly shooting in Sarasota
Models
Last Call for thunderstorms Sunday
“Even when you can smell it, it is not a harmful compound. It’s the same compound that makes...
Lake Manatee receives rainfall as the county hoped for