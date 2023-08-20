One person killed during deadly shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting in Sarasota on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Twin Drive.

Deputies say one person was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to law enforcement officers, all parties involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the public at this time.

