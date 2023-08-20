Advertise With Us
One person killed during deadly shooting in Sarasota

WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting in Sarasota on Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Twin Drive.

Deputies say one person was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to law enforcement officers, all parties involved are accounted for and there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is an active investigation.
