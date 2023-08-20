Advertise With Us
One local student is running the football and tackling the books

Local Sarasota Running Back is gaining yards.
“It’s just more hard work, working hard, and working when no one’s looking,” said DJ Johnson.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DJ Johnson grew up in Sarasota and started playing football for the Sarasota Seminoles at 12 years old.

Now Johnson attends classes at the Sarasota Military Academy, but is a running back for Riverview High School. This is because SMA doesn’t have a football team.

DJ Johnson said it’s been difficult juggling two schools at one time.

“It’s just more hard work, working hard, and working when no one’s looking,” said DJ Johnson.

Last season, Johnson had over 600 yards, but his goal for this year is 1,500 yards.

Johnson and the Riverview Rams will be playing their first game Friday, August 25th against the Southeast High School Seminoles.

