New College students start moving into local hotels for the upcoming school year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New and returning New College of Florida students have now started moving into area hotels for the upcoming school year.

This comes after Interim President Corcoran made the decision to shutter all of the Pei dorms after an engineering report indicated air quality concerns.

NCF will occupy the entirety of the Home2Suites location just north of campus and a large block of rooms in the adjacent Hilton Garden Inn. Upperclassmen will be housed in the Hyatt Regency in downtown Sarasota.

